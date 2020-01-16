BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Several members of the Turkish-backed “Syrian National Army” have been killed fighting on the side of the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

According to SOHR report, at least 19 Syrian militants have been killed in Libya since the SNA began deploying their forces to the North African last month.

This claim by the SOHR comes just a day after The Guardian reported that as many as 2,000 Syrian militants were deploying to Libya to assist the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord in their war with the Libyan National Army (LNA).

Late last month, two videos emerged of Syrian militants near the Libyan capital of Tripoli, prompting condemnation from the Libyan National Army and accusations that Turkey was indeed transporting mercenaries to fight against the forces of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

While Turkey denies any role in transferring these militants to Libya, several reports have indicated that Ankara has offered the Syrian fighters $2,000/month to fight on the side of the GNA.

In addition to the arrival of Syrian militants, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier this month that 35 military advisers from the Turkish Armed Forces have arrived in Libya to assist the GNA.

The 35 Turkish advisers are tasked with training the GNA forces and coordinating field operations against the LNA.

