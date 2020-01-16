BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Several members of the Turkish-backed “Syrian National Army” have been killed fighting on the side of the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.
According to SOHR report, at least 19 Syrian militants have been killed in Libya since the SNA began deploying their forces to the North African last month.
This claim by the SOHR comes just a day after The Guardian reported that as many as 2,000 Syrian militants were deploying to Libya to assist the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord in their war with the Libyan National Army (LNA).
Late last month, two videos emerged of Syrian militants near the Libyan capital of Tripoli, prompting condemnation from the Libyan National Army and accusations that Turkey was indeed transporting mercenaries to fight against the forces of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.
While Turkey denies any role in transferring these militants to Libya, several reports have indicated that Ankara has offered the Syrian fighters $2,000/month to fight on the side of the GNA.
In addition to the arrival of Syrian militants, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier this month that 35 military advisers from the Turkish Armed Forces have arrived in Libya to assist the GNA.
The 35 Turkish advisers are tasked with training the GNA forces and coordinating field operations against the LNA.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.