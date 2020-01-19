BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – Yuri Bornkov, head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation between the Warring Parties in the Syrian Arab Republic, stated at a news conference that ten Syrian soldiers were killed and 15 more wounded during Sunday’s battle in southeastern Idlib.

According to Bornkov, a group of about 130 jihadists , backed by pick-up trucks loaded with heavy machine guns, attacked the defensive positions of the Syrian Army in the southeastern part of Idlib.

Three gangs, ranging in numbers from 50 to 70 militants, attacked the areas of the Abu Jarif axis and Tel Khatrah , in the southeast of the country, where they suffered losses, including the death of 15 militants and 25 wounded, resulting in their withdrawal.

A source from the Syrian Army near the front-lines said the death is likely higher for the jihadist rebels, as several of the militants were gunned down during their first major attack.

The source added that the Syrian Army was well-prepared to deal with this attack, as the jihadist rebels typically launch offensives when the weather conditions are poor.

