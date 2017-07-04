DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5: 15 P.M.) – A fresh round for the Syrian peace talks was held today in the Kazakh capital, which primarily aims at establishing a definitive and clear borders for the de-escalation zones.

Sources from Astana, where the 5th round of the peace talks is currently taking place, reported that it was agreed on to set up two new centers to monitor the de-escalation zones.

While the first center will be Jordan-based and includes Russia and the United States to monitor the area that covers Quneitra, Daraa and As-Suwyda provinces, the second one will be tackled by Russia and Turkey to observe northern Syria.

Iran, one of the guarantor states for the de-escalation zones agreement and a staunch ally for the Syrian government, has called on to postpone talks about the southern region as it has a different viewpoint to raise.

According to the same source, in case the truce proves successful and sustainable, it will be possible then to replace the guarantor states’ forces with the Syrian Army and opposition factions.