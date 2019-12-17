BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:15 P.M.) – The Assyrian-led Syriac Military Council was recently filmed by RT Arabic at the contact lines in the northern countryside of Al-Hasakah.
In the short video, the Assyrian troops can be seen moving back-and-forth from the contact lines with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), while also maintaining their military positions in northern Al-Hasakah.
The Syriac Union Party, which is the political wing of the SMC, currently has no ties to the Syrian government; however, as a result of the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) military agreement with the Syrian Arab Army, the two sides now cooperate on the field battle in the Al-Hasakah, Aleppo, and Al-Raqqa governorates.
