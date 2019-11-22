BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) released a new video this week showing their allies from the Assyrian-led Syriac Military Council (SMC) at the front-lines in northeastern Syria.
In the video, the Syriac Military Council can be seen preparing themselves for a potential attack by the Turkish-backed militants near the Assyrian town of Tal Tamr in the Khabour region of Al-Hasakah.
The Syriac Military Council is considered one of the SDF’s closest allies in northeastern Syria, as they have fought alongside them throughout their campaign against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in the Al-Hasakah and Al-Raqqa governorates.
Syria’s Assyrian population lives predominately in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, with the highest concentration of them living in the Khabour region and Al-Qamishli District.
While not allied with the Syrian government, the SMC has not clashed with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) or their allies, despite being close to their lines in Al-Qamishli and other parts of Al-Hasakah.
The primary opponents of the SMC are currently the Islamic State and the Turkish-led militant forces.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.