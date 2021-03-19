BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ambassador Hussam Zaki, revealed the reasons that prevent Syria from returning to its seat in the League.

On Thursday, Sky News Arabia quoted the Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States as saying that there are still difficulties impeding the issue of Syria’s restoration of its seat.

Zaki indicated that full Arab consensus on the issue of Syria’s return to fill its seat is still not available.

The Assistant Secretary-General of the League made it clear that there are Arab countries that believe that the reasons for suspending membership still exist, as long as there is no tangible progress on the political track in this Arab country.

He pointed out that there are other countries that see that Syria’s return to the Arab League can help accelerate a political solution.

Zaki considered it necessary to refer to the reasons that led to the suspension of Syria’s membership before talking about its return to the Arab League.

In November 2011, the Council of the Arab League suspended Syria’s membership as a result of pressures exerted by several Arab countries, especially the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, against the backdrop of their stance on the ongoing conflict in this country.

