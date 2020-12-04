BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – An Israel newspaper reported on Friday that the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, carries a great strategic significance for Israel.

The Hebrew-language newspaper Maariv reported that Israel has become very convinced that the assassination of Fakhrizadeh bears a great strategic significance, as he is a high-ranking nuclear scientist, perhaps much more than other measures that have been taken in recent years with the aim of stopping the Iranian nuclear program.

Although the newspaper did not refer to Israel’s involvement in the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist, it made clear that most of the Israeli specialists had confirmed, more than once, that the assassination of Fakhrizadeh would delay the Iranian nuclear program for several years, a result that came to them through their follow-up of the Iranian nuclear scientist.

The newspaper indicated that the results of the American presidential elections, which led to the victory of the Democratic President-elect, Joe Biden, prompted the assassination of Farkhezadeh, because by entering Biden the White House, the scientist would be able to continue his work.

In a related context, the Israeli security services raised the level of alert in Israeli embassies around the world, in the wake of the assassination of Fakhrizadeh, which Iran accused Israel of carrying out, as well as the fear of targeting Israeli tourists in the Gulf countries, especially the UAE and Bahrain, which have signed agreements with Israel.

On Monday, Iran buried theIranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated last Friday, after his car was targeted near Tehran.