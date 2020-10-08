BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad said that there are no Iranian forces on Syrian soil and that the Iranian presence is represented by military experts.
Assad said in an interview with Russia’s Sputnik Agency: “We do not have Iranian forces, and this is very clear. They support Syria. They send military experts and work with our forces on the ground, and they are with the Syrian army.”
Assad continued: “Let’s take a practical example: about a year ago, the Americans told the Russians to convince the Iranians that they should be 80 kilometers from the border with the Golan Heights that is occupied by the Israelis.”
“Although there were no Iranian soldiers, the Iranians were very flexible, so they said: ‘Well, there will be no Iranian crews south of that line.’ The Americans said that if we could agree on this, we would withdraw from the occupied eastern part of Syria on the border with Iraq, or the area called al-Tanf, but nothing happened,” he said.
Al-Assad added in this context: “The Iranian issue is a pretext to continue occupying Syrian lands and support the terrorists, it is used as a mask to conceal their true intentions. The only way for them to implement what they say is when Syria becomes a puppet state in the hands of the United States. This is what they want and nothing else.”
“Another thing they talk about is nothing more than lies and false allegations. Therefore, I do not think that there is any real solution with the Americans as long as they do not want to change their behavior,” he added.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.