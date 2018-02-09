BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – Reports have been circulating for well over one week now that either the Damascus government or Iran or both are providing military support to Kurdish forces  currently battling it out against the Turkish Army and militias allied to it in Afrin.

The reports have been spread by both pro-government and opposition sources. Kurdish sources appear to be completely quiet on the matter (perhaps for obvious reasons).

In any case, reports argue that Iran is either directly providing weapons to Kurdish paramilitary groups or is providing weapons via Damascus-controlled logistical channels to Kurdish paramilitary groups.

The reports point out the sudden appearance of Iranian-built Toophan anti-tank missile systems in the hands of Kurdish forces as well as 107-mm artillery rockets which are characteristically used by Iranian (proper) and Iranian-backed forces.

Some reports have gone so far to say that man-portable surface-to-air missile systems have been provided by Iran and the Syrian government to Kurdish forces, but these are major accusation which require considerable evidence.

One thing that can be confirmed is that Damascus is allowing Kurdish forces in east Syria to transit through its territory to reach Afrin.

Andrew Illingworth

Truth
Guest
Truth

"One thing that can be confirmed is that Damascus is allowing Kurdish forces in east Syria to transit through its territory to reach Afrin." They cannot do otherwise or else the Kurds will prevent the Syrian government from supplying its Kurdish encircled enclaves of Qamishli and Hasakha. There is an agreement about this freedom of transit between the two parties brokered by Russia.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
Translate
09/02/2018 21:15
Joel
Guest
Joel

95% of Haskha is controlled by the YPG. The 5% is controlled by a local pro goverment local police force. The NDF and army are long gone. It's a symbolic enclave really.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Translate
09/02/2018 21:26
Truth
Guest
Truth

I beg to differ. There was a military display by the Syrian Arab Army in Hasakha at the end of 2017.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
10/02/2018 00:27
Truth
Guest
Truth

The photo above is of a US TOW anti-tank missile system not of the Iranian Toophan anti-tank missile systems.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
10/02/2018 00:30