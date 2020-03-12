BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – In article penned on OZY, ex-CIA director John McLaughlin argues that Syria is reaching its end game after nine years of conflict between multiple parties, including the government and opposition factions.
According to the author, “Syria’s Assad has won — at least military,” pointing to the fact that the Syrian Armed Forces have managed to retake most of the country.
“Of the regional leaders who inspired violent domestic protests, Assad is the only one left in power (aside from the Bahrain monarchy that survived a brief protest with Saudi protection),” the author argues, adding that “Assad owes his survival to Russia and Iran, which brought significant ground and air forces to his rescue.”
In regards to the future of Syria, McLaughlin says that while Assad may have won the war, he is a leader with “no legitimacy.”
“But with 400,000 Syrians killed, 5.7 million having fled the country, and 6.1 million internally displaced, Assad emerges as a ruler with no legitimacy — and one with little claim on international assistance for reconstruction,” he added.
While the author concedes Assad may have won militarily, he argues that former U.S. President Barack Obama’s hesitancy to be more engaged in Syria and current President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the country has led to Washington’s failure to influence the future of the conflict.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.