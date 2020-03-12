The Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad meets with the commander of the 25th Special Mission Forces Major General Suheil Al-Hassan in the Idlib province town of Al-Hobeit.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – In article penned on OZY, ex-CIA director John McLaughlin argues that Syria is reaching its end game after nine years of conflict between multiple parties, including the government and opposition factions.

According to the author, “Syria’s Assad has won — at least military,” pointing to the fact that the Syrian Armed Forces have managed to retake most of the country.

“Of the regional leaders who inspired violent domestic protests, Assad is the only one left in power (aside from the Bahrain monarchy that survived a brief protest with Saudi protection),” the author argues, adding that “Assad owes his survival to Russia and Iran, which brought significant ground and air forces to his rescue.”

In regards to the future of Syria, McLaughlin says that while Assad may have won the war, he is a leader with “no legitimacy.”

“But with 400,000 Syrians killed, 5.7 million having fled the country, and 6.1 million internally displaced, Assad emerges as a ruler with no legitimacy — and one with little claim on international assistance for reconstruction,” he added.

While the author concedes Assad may have won militarily, he argues that former U.S. President Barack Obama’s hesitancy to be more engaged in Syria and current President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the country has led to Washington’s failure to influence the future of the conflict.

rabbi drewzif
rabbi drewzif
That’s right the US and Israeli sanctioned proxy terrorists have been soundly beaten.
The phony war on terrorism (oxymoron) has backfired, with the 2 biggest terrorist regimes about to receive their comeuppance.The age of Israel is over !!

2020-03-12 22:17
jimbim
jimbim
In regards to the future of Syria, McLaughlin says that while Assad may have won the war, he is a leader with “no legitimacy.”
McLaughlin has “no legitimacy”

2020-03-12 22:23
Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
No more legitimacy than all other MENA regimes since those not having absolute monarchies are dictatorships even if there are some forms of elections since elections are rigged. Like it or not, the only MENA country which’s leaders have legitimacy is Israel. I must say I know about another John McLaughlin with much greater legitimacy than this one. This one is a living legend in Jazz who revolutioned electric guitar as he’s the inventor of “shreddiing”. Another John McLaughlin is the crooked senator played by Robert De Niro in Robert Rodriguez “Machete” movie 😉 Now, in order to unlock international… Read more »

2020-03-12 23:12
Andrew
Having been elected by the Syrian people, Bashar Al Assad is the legitimate leader of Syria. These arrogant Americans cannot accept truth.

2020-03-12 23:45