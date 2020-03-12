BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The media and political adviser to the Syrian President, Buthaina Shaaban, said in an interview with Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV that it is “not possible” to hold a meeting between Bashar Al-Assad and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“It is not possible to hold a summit meeting between President Assad and Erdogan, while Turkey occupies Syrian territories,” Shaaban said.

On the other hand, the Syrian presidential adviser said: “We will liberate Idlib, defeat terrorism from all of Syria, and strengthen sovereignty in all regions.”

“What we aspire is to liberate Idlib from terrorism and for the displaced to return to their homes,” she added.

MajorGeneral Ali Mamlouk, head of the Syrian National Security Bureau, confirmed on January 13 during a trilateral meeting with Russian Syrian Turkish, that his country is prepared to retake Idlib.

“The trilateral meeting between Syria, Russia and Turkey was held in Moscow on January 13,” the official news agency SANA reported.

According to SANA, “during the meeting, the Syrian side, represented by Major General Ali Mamlouk, head of the National Security Bureau, called on the Turkish side, represented by Haqqan Fidan, head of the intelligence agency, to fully comply with the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity and unity of the Syrian Arab Republic, and for an immediate and complete withdrawal of lands.”

These demands have been made by the Syrian government since the Turkish military first entered Syrian territories.

Turkey maintains that they are acting lawfully under the Adana Agreement, despite repeated calls by Damascus to leave their country.

