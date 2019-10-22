El presidente sirio, Bashar al-Assad, culpó a Turquía de los planes expansionistas con respecto a los distritos del norte del país. Lo dijo el martes mientras visitaba al ejército sirio en un sector frontal de la gobernación de Idlib, informó la agencia de noticias SANA:
“El presidente turco ha robado petróleo y trigo de Siria y también le quitó fábricas a Aleppo, y ahora [Tayyip] Erdogan quiere robar parte del suelo sirio con sus recursos naturales”, dijo la agencia de noticias citando al líder sirio.
Bashar al-Assad destacó que Siria “valora igualmente cada parte de su tierra, por lo que el desarrollo de la situación militar tiene la mayor importancia”.
“Hemos estado diciendo que la batalla en Idlib tiene una importancia crucial y pondrá fin a la anarquía y al terrorismo en todas las regiones sirias”, dijo el presidente sirio, dirigiéndose al ejército.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.