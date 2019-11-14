Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stated Thursday that the U.S. administration was similar to Nazi Germany because the country is just stealing oil from Syria.
“The U.S. is a state, based like any regime on gangs of bandits. The U.S. president doesn’t represent the country, he is just an executive director of a company that has its board of directors, who represent other companies that it fact own the country,” Assad said.
In October, U.S. President Donald Trump, who had previously announced his intention to withdraw all U.S. forces from the area, said that some troops would remain to “guard oil” from Daesh fighters. Trump defended his moves by saying that the goal was to provide the Kurds with some “cash flow” in a conversation with reporters in the White House in late October.
About 90 percent of Syria’s oil reserves are concentrated east of the Euphrates River, which was previously a stronghold and the main source of income for Daesh terrorists, and is now mainly controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
Turkish media earlier cited eyewitnesses as saying that U.S. forces have already begun construction of two military bases in strategic locations in Syria’s oil-rich east.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.