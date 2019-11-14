Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stated Thursday that the U.S. administration was similar to Nazi Germany because the country is just stealing oil from Syria.

“The U.S. is a state, based like any regime on gangs of bandits. The U.S. president doesn’t represent the country, he is just an executive director of a company that has its board of directors, who represent other companies that it fact own the country,” Assad said.

In October, U.S. President Donald Trump, who had previously announced his intention to withdraw all U.S. forces from the area, said that some troops would remain to “guard oil” from Daesh fighters. Trump defended his moves by saying that the goal was to provide the Kurds with some “cash flow” in a conversation with reporters in the White House in late October.

About 90 percent of Syria’s oil reserves are concentrated east of the Euphrates River, which was previously a stronghold and the main source of income for Daesh terrorists, and is now mainly controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Turkish media earlier cited eyewitnesses as saying that U.S. forces have already begun construction of two military bases in strategic locations in Syria’s oil-rich east.

Source: Sputnik

