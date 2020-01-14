BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad has honored the late commander of the Quds Force, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, with Syria’s highest award this week.

According to Syrian state TV, General Soleimani was given the “Hero of the Syrian Arab Republic” honor posthumously for his contributions to Syria.

The award was presented to the Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami by his Syrian counterpart General ‘Ali Ayoub ‘Abdullah on Sunday.

General Ayoub praised the late commander of the Quds Force during his meeting with his Iranian counterpart on Sunday, pointing out that Soleimani made great sacrifices to the Syrian Arab Republic in his role in combating terrorism.

Ayoub stressed that Soleimani’s name “will remain immortalized in the memory of history.”

For his part, Brigadier Hatami thanked the senior Syrian officials for “their sympathy for the government and people of Iran for the martyrdom of General Soleimani.”

He stressed that “the path of resistance will remain continuous and that had it not been for the sacrifices of the heroes of the resistance front, including the Syrian armed forces, the terrorist organization ISIS would have seized large places in the region.”

Hatimi reiterated that Iran stands with Syria on the journey to reconstruction, as it stood with it in the stage of the war on terrorism.

Advertisements