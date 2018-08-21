BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and his Lebanese counterpart Michel ‘Aoun reportedly held a telephone meeting recently to discuss the refugee situation, Lebanon’s Al-Akhbar publication reported.
According to the Al-Akhbar report, the two presidents discussed “the issue of Syrian refugees and ways to expedite their return home.”
Furthermore, the article stated that the Lebanese Army commander General Joseph ‘Aoun contacted the Syrian Minister of Defense General ‘Ali ‘Abdullah Ayoub to congratulate him on Syrian Army Day.
Recently, Lebanon and Syria have boosted their cooperation in lieu of settling the refugee crisis and helping secure their borders.
