BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad accused Qatar of triggering the conflict in Syria by inciting Syrian citizens to demonstrate in 2011.
“The problem really started when the Qatari money flowed into Syria,” Assad told RT in an interview last week.
“It was very simple. The Qatari government will definitely deny that. ”
Asked if the conflict in Syria was linked to the so-called Arab Spring, Assad said: “Of course, there is an overlap in this region because the culture is the same, the background is the same, and the circumstances are somewhat the same.”
“Some participated in the demonstrations because they wanted to improve their situation, and some had their own ideas on improving the political system, and more freedom, and put different slogans in those demonstrations,” he continued.
“Yes, it was mainly because of the impact of what happened in other countries, as a new wave. They started leading the demonstrations with the cries of Allahu Akbar and used religious slogans to impose a religious, and sometimes sectarian, cloak on the demonstrations,” he would add.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.