DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:25 A.M) – Syria’s first lady, Asma Assad, paid a visit, yesterday, to the prosthetics and rehabilitation center located in the coastal city of Tartous before meeting several injured soldiers.
The visit aimed at examining the services delivered by the center to injured soldiers, and providing all necessary support to boost these services.
The center is helping several Syrian Army soldiers who have had one of their limbs amputated during battles against terrorist groups across the country.
After that, the first lady visited a number of injured SAA soldiers who have benefited from the services provided by prosthetics and rehabilitation center.
On August 2019, Asma Assad appeared on the state media declaring she was completely free from breast cancer after she was diagnosed with the disease one year earlier.
Mrs. Assad received treatment at the military hospital in Damascus.
