BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 A.M.) – The first lady of Syria, Asma Al-Assad, wife of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, toured the Latakia countryside, during which she visited a number of villages, most notably the Dalieh sub-district of the city of Jableh.
The first lady met with a number of active civil committees and developers of development proposals, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).
#سانا .. من زيارة السيدة #أسماء_الأسد إلى بعض القرى في ريف #جبلة اليوم pic.twitter.com/7B50TXMXe1
— سانا عاجل (@SanaAjel) November 6, 2020
The agency confirmed that Asma Al-Assad discussed agricultural and productive projects with the locals, along with how to support these projects.
It is noteworthy to mention that about 28,000 Syrian families have been affected by the recent fires that have devastated large areas of western Syria and led to the burning of more than three million olive trees, 1.3 million citrus trees, 259,000 trees of various types, two tons of tobacco, 220 dunums planted with open autumn crops, and 1100 beehives.
