BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – Syria’s First Lady Asma Al-Assad participated in a celebration with the Basma Association regarding the opening of its first expansion at Al-Birouni University Hospital in Damascus within the national plan to control cancer.

Asma al-Assad said, “Giving children … all children the best opportunity for life … is a national need and a national duty … and it is the right of every child … so what about children with cancer?”

The First Lady was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. She completed chemotherapy treatment in Damascus before the cancer went into remission.

The Syrian presidency published a video clip and pictures of the names of Assad documenting the visit of the wife of the Syrian president to the hospital.

