BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The French Ministry of Defense confirmed on Friday that 50 coronavirus cases were recorded on board the aircraft carrier “Charles de Gaulle”.
The ministry said in a statement that “the results of 66 tests carried out demonstrated the presence of 50 cases of coronavirus,” adding that “no deterioration in the health status of the infected people has been observed so far.”
They added that 3 sailors were evacuated from the aircraft carrier as a “precautionary measure”, and they were airlifted to Toulon.
On April 8, Paris announced the carrier’s return to Toulon, ahead of schedule, after about 40 of its passengers showed symptoms similar to those observed in those infected with the coronavirus.
Charles de Gaulle was present in the North Atlantic to perform exercises with Danish and Dutch naval vessels prior to the break out.
