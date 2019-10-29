BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – Artillery shells fired from Turkey on Tuesday nearly hit the Russian military personnel that are deployed at the border city of Al-Derbasiyah, local field journalists reported.
According to the reports, the artillery shells landed in area near the Russian military, prompting the latter’s personnel to seek cover.
In a short video released this afternoon, the Russian military can be seen near the attack site; however, no response was given to this provocation.
The Russian Defence ministry has dismissed reports of its military police being shelled at the Al-Darbasiyah Syrian-Turkish border crossing. At the same time, the ministry reported that an explosive device went off near one of the police’s armoured vehicles stationed at the crossing when they were preparing to meet with representatives of Turkey.
A spokesman for the ministry clarified that no military police were hurt in the explosion, nor were any vehicles damaged. He added that the meeting with the Turkish side went as planned despite the incident.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.