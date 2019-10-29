BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – Artillery shells fired from Turkey on Tuesday nearly hit the Russian military personnel that are deployed at the border city of Al-Derbasiyah, local field journalists reported.

According to the reports, the artillery shells landed in area near the Russian military, prompting the latter’s personnel to seek cover.

In a short video released this afternoon, the Russian military can be seen near the attack site; however, no response was given to this provocation.

The Russian Defence ministry has dismissed reports of its military police being shelled at the Al-Darbasiyah Syrian-Turkish border crossing. At the same time, the ministry reported that an explosive device went off near one of the police’s armoured vehicles stationed at the crossing when they were preparing to meet with representatives of Turkey.

A spokesman for the ministry clarified that no military police were hurt in the explosion, nor were any vehicles damaged. He added that the meeting with the Turkish side went as planned despite the incident.

