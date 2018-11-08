DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:30 P.M.) – The Syrian forces have successfully managed to release all women held hostages by the Islamic State following fierce clashes with the terror group.
According to a military, the Syrian Army carried out a daring operation against ISIS militants in Hamimah village located northeast of Palmyra.
The operation resulted in releasing all 19 women hostages who had been kidnapped by the terror organization from east Swaida countryside.
In July, ISIS launched a surprise attack on several villages and towns in east Swaida, massacring over 250 civilians and kidnapping scores others.
The ultraconservative jihadists threatened to burn alive all women and children hostages if their families refused to pay ransom.
In October, the Islamic State ruthlessly executed a young Druze women that was kidnapped during the terrorist group’s large-scale attack on the Sweida Governorate in August.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.