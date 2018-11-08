DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:30 P.M.) – The Syrian forces have successfully managed to release all women held hostages by the Islamic State following fierce clashes with the terror group.

According to a military, the Syrian Army carried out a daring operation against ISIS militants in Hamimah village located northeast of Palmyra.

The operation resulted in releasing all 19 women hostages who had been kidnapped by the terror organization from east Swaida countryside.

In July, ISIS launched a surprise attack on several villages and towns in east Swaida, massacring over 250 civilians and kidnapping scores others.

The ultraconservative jihadists threatened to burn alive all women and children hostages if their families refused to pay ransom.

In October, the Islamic State ruthlessly executed a young Druze women that was kidnapped during the terrorist group’s large-scale attack on the Sweida Governorate in August.

