BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – Both Turkey and Russia are currently involved in a weapons supply war to rival factions in Libya, despite international calls for a ceasefire among the warring parties.

Marine and air traffic websites have recently revealed the increased number of Russian and Turkish flights to Libya amid the intensification of battles between the Government of National Accord (GNA) and Libyan National Army (LNA).

Turkey is settling in for a long time in #Libya: Turkish Air Force’s Erkilet based 222nd Squadron’s Lockheed C-130 Hercules four-engine turboprop military transport climbed out of Istanbul Grand over Marmara and now is flying to Misrata. This is the 10th flight in the last 7 days pic.twitter.com/4BaYX4ZoLX — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) May 27, 2020

Turkey has been open about their support to the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord, often boasting about their defense agreement with the Tripoli-based forces.

Not only has Ankara provided arms and supplies to the GNA, but Turkey has repeatedly sent mercenaries from Syria to Libya, as they attempt to push back the Libyan National Army from the western part of the country.

In regards to Russia, a number of flights to Benghazi from their main airbase in Syria, Hmeimim, have been observed recently, with some observers claiming Moscow has transported MiG-29 fighters and other modern jets to the Parliament-led Libyan National Army.

Russia has denied the allegations that they have been transporting weapons to the Libyan National Army, while the LNA has denied having any knowledge of such shipments.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has also denied sending any mercenaries from the Wagner security group, an organization that has been in several conflict zones across the world, including Syria.

