Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said Armenia’s stance regarding the status of Nagorno-Karabakh remains unchanged.
“You know Armenia’s stance regarding the status of Nagorno-Karabakh. It has remained unchanged, of course,” Pashinyan told TASS in an interview in reply to a question why the trilateral statement adopted by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh said nothing about the status of this region.
Pashinyan said the status of Nagorno-Karabakh was yet to be determined through the negotiation process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.
“As a matter of fact, there is consensus, at least among the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, and Armenia agrees with this viewpoint, that the negotiations must go on within the framework of the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group and that the issues that were not resolved in the joint statement are to become a subject matter [for discussion] within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group’s co-chairmanship,” Pashinyan said.
Baku and Yerevan have disputed sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh since February 1988, when it declared secession from the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic. During the armed conflict of 1992-1994 Azerbaijan lost control of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjoining districts.
Tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh soared again on September 27 and hostilities in the disputed territory flared up. Under a trilateral statement of November 9, complete ceasefire was established, Azerbaijani and Armenian units stopped at their positions and a Russian peacekeeping contingent was deployed to the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin corridor connecting Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.
The OSCE Minsk Group for Nagorno-Karabakh was created in 1992 for promoting a settlement of the conflict. Its co-chairs are Russia, France and the United States. Originally it was responsible for making preparations for conferences. Since June 1993 it has brokered all conflict settlement efforts and since March 1994 the Minsk Group has been directly involved in talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.