BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated during his visit to Washington D.C. earlier this month that Armenians were ‘nomads’ and ‘immigrants’ before achieving statehood in 1991.
“Armenia is a state of yesterday only,” Erdogan began. “They declared their independence and became a state in 1991. Before that, in different locations, they were nomads and immigrants.”
Erdogan’s comments were directed at a U.S. audience following the U.S. House of Representatives vote to recognize the Armenian Genocide of 1915.
The Turkish President vehemently denies that nearly 2 million Armenians, Assyrians, and Greeks were killed by the Ottoman Empire from 1914-1923.
Erdogan has often lashed out in the past against states for commenting on the genocide or showing solidarity with the descendants of victims and survivors.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.