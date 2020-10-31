BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense released a new video this week that showed several women taking part in training exercises with the country’s armed forces.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the women took part in the first drills under the tutelage of the armed forces.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense’s video showed the women taking part in drills and interviews about their reason for taking up arms to defend their country.

With the battles intensifying in the Karabakh conflict, the Armenian Armed Forces have seen a significant rise in volunteers, as several people from across the country join the ranks of the Armenian military.