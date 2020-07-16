BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 A.M.) – The Armenian Air Force’s Su-30SM fighter jets were deployed to the Azerbaijan border this week after a series of intense clashes with the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
The border clashes, which began on July 12th, have caused several casualties in the ranks of both armies.
In a video posted on the official Twitter account of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Su-30SMs can be seen taking off and heading towards the Azerbaijan border.
Armenia's "Su30 SMs" on a special mission to ensure the inviolability of #Armenia 's air borders. pic.twitter.com/2BdI2uuFUp
— Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) July 15, 2020
The Armenian military purchased the Su-30SM, along with a number of other fighter jets, from the Russian Federation.
These fighter jets have greatly boosted the Armenian military’s capabilities, which have also paid dividends in the latter’s development of their air force.
