BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Armenian Air Force deployed one of their fighter jets to an area where the Azerbaijani military was present along the border recently, the Russian publication, Avia.Pro, reported on Friday.

According to the Russian publication, the Armenian Air Force deployed its Su-25 jet within striking distance of the Azerbaijani forces, following an attack by the latter on Armenian drone within its airspace.

“According to sources, the reason for raising the combat aircraft of the Armenian Air Force into the sky was the attack of the Azerbaijani military on a reconnaissance drone located in the airspace of Armenia, that is, we are talking about actual aggression,” the Avia.Pro report said.

“After several passes, the stormtroopers are reported to have returned to base, indicating that collisions were avoided. Nevertheless, the aggressive actions of Baku indicate the fact that the conflict between the two countries can flare up at almost any time – from several weeks and days to several hours,” they added.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has not commented on these claims; however, video footage of an Su-25 jet taking off from an undisclosed base was shared on several social media pages.

If this is in fact true, Armenia’s decision to deploy their Su-25 jet comes at a time when Turkey and Azerbaijan are carrying out military drills in the Azeri capital of Baku.

The joint military drills do not only involve their ground forces, but also, their aerial assets, as Turkish F-16 jets were seen flying to Azerbaijan in late July.