BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched a surprise offensive in southern Karabakh on December 12th, as their troops targeted the Hadrut District, which is partially under the control of the Artsakh Defense Army.

While no territory was seized by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, a number of videos were released this week showing the capture of Armenian troops in the towns of Hin Tagher and Mets Tagher.

One video in particular showed seven Armenian soldiers from the Artsakh Defense Army surrendering to the Azerbaijani Special Forces, who were filmed in snow-camouflaged fatigues in southern Karabakh.

Footage of 7 Armenian soldiers surrendering to the Azerbaijani SoF, handing their weapons. This is either Hin Tagher or Mets Tagher. You can see the Azeri soldier in snow camouflage. They have planned and prepared for this operation which happened on December 12-13. https://t.co/pi7v5Q9y56 pic.twitter.com/Lmqe1XxdAU — 301🇦🇲 (@301_AD) December 14, 2020

The hostilities on December 12th and 13th in southern Karabakh marked the first time since the November 9th Moscow Agreement that clashes have broken out between the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces.

While both Azerbaijan and Armenia accused one another of launching the attack, it appears that the former actually carried out the offensive, as their troops were previously filmed moving toward the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army.

To prevent any more clashes from breaking out between the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces, the Russian peacekeeping troops have moved into the area and setup points.