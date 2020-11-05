BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – A soldier from the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) was filmed this week, shooting down an Azerbaijani drone with an assault rifle.
In a video released by the Armenian media on Thursday, a soldier from the Artsakh Defense Army is filmed firing upon a Soviet-made drone, as it flies over his position in Karabakh.
Upon firing on the aircraft with his assault rifle, the Armenian soldier apparently inflicted a fatal wound on the drone, as it was seen bursting in flames above his position in an unknown part of Karabakh.
It is not clear if the Armenian soldier’s bullets really caused the explosion, but the video has been making its rounds on social media, with users arguing whether or not this rifle could shoot down a converted AN-2 drone.
