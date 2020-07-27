BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense announced the death of an Armenian soldier on Monday, as a result of the confrontations that took place on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, bringing the death toll in recent fighting in the region to 19.
The ministry explained that the soldier, Ashut Michailian, was killed on Sunday night, by enemy sniper fire from a site in northeastern Armenia.”
In turn, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense accused the Armenian army of firing on its positions during the past 24 hours by using “heavy machine guns and snipers”.
The battles between the two countries began on July 12 on the northern border between the two former Soviet republics, the worst clashes between them since 2016.
So far, these new battles have killed at least 18 people, 12 Azerbaijani and six Armenian soldiers, according to the official toll.
