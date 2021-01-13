BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Chief of Presidential Staff of the Artsakh Republic, Artak Beglaryan, announced on Wednesday that a soldier was badly wounded in an unprovoked attack on their forces by the Azerbaijani army.

“Azerbaijan today violated the ceasefire in the central direction of the frontline & heavily wounded a soldier of #Artsakh#Karabakh Defense Army, as reported by @Karabakh_MoD,” Beglaryan said via his Twitter account.

.

“This is a serious violation & should be investigated & reacted properly,” he added.

The Artsakh Defense Army later tweeted that the soldier was identified as Vardan Kirakosyan (born in 2000).

ADVERTISEMENT

No further details were released.

This latest attack by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces comes at the same time that a tripartite meeting between is taking place between presidents Vladimir Putin (Russia) and Ilham Aliyev (Azerbaijan), and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (Armenia) in Moscow.