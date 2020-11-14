BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – The Armenian National Security Service said on Saturday that it had thwarted an assassination attempt on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan by his political opponents.

The Armenian National Security Service confirmed in a statement that “one of the political opponents opposed to the government kept a large number of weapons, ammunition and explosives and reached an agreement with the leaders of the parties operating in Armenia and Karabakh to plan to seize power and kill the prime minister.”

“The leaders of parties, antigovernmental politicians, their supporters and former senior officials were preparing to attempt to assassinate a statesman and usurp power,” he added.

On the evening of November 9, demonstrators stormed the Armenian government headquarters in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday evening, signed an agreement with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Russia regarding a cessation of hostilities in Karabakh.

On Monday, Armenia and Azerbaijan, under the auspices of Russia, signed a ceasefire agreement in Karabakh and the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on a ceasefire in Karabakh.