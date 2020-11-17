BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – Armenian President Armen Sarksyan signed a decree on Monday to sack Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.
“On the basis of the prime minister’s proposal and in accordance with the article of the Constitution and the law “On the Structure and Activity of the Government” Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will be dismissed,” says the decree published on the president’s website.
On Monday, the president signed another decree on dismissing Commander of the Police Troops and Acting Deputy Chief of Police Gurgen Dallakyan.
The president appointed Hayk Babayan to replace Dallakyan, who assumed office in June 2020.
The dismissals are related to a political crisis in the country, which kicked off after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed the November 9 agreement on ending combat actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. Mnatsakanyan had led Armenia’s Foreign Ministry since May 2018.
Source: TASS
