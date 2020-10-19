BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this week that Turkey’s goal in Karabakh is not to liberate the lands of Azerbaijan as it says, but rather to seek to control gas supply lines to Europe.

The Armenian Prime Minister stated on his Facebook page that the battles in the Karabakh region are taking place in order to determine his legal status, pointing out that the war would have been avoided had it surrendered Karabakh.

He said that reaching agreement on an acceptable legal status for the Karabakh region was not possible, adding that all attempts had been exhausted and that the last opportunity was in 2011 in Kazan, where the summit of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia was held, which ended without reaching an agreement on the basic principles of the legal situation.

Karabakh has been witnessing battles since September 27, leaving hundreds of dead and wounded on both sides.

Turkey declared its support for Azerbaijan, and confirmed its readiness to provide the necessary assistance, if Baku asked it to do so.