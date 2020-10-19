BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this week that Turkey’s goal in Karabakh is not to liberate the lands of Azerbaijan as it says, but rather to seek to control gas supply lines to Europe.
The Armenian Prime Minister stated on his Facebook page that the battles in the Karabakh region are taking place in order to determine his legal status, pointing out that the war would have been avoided had it surrendered Karabakh.
He said that reaching agreement on an acceptable legal status for the Karabakh region was not possible, adding that all attempts had been exhausted and that the last opportunity was in 2011 in Kazan, where the summit of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia was held, which ended without reaching an agreement on the basic principles of the legal situation.
Karabakh has been witnessing battles since September 27, leaving hundreds of dead and wounded on both sides.
Turkey declared its support for Azerbaijan, and confirmed its readiness to provide the necessary assistance, if Baku asked it to do so.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.