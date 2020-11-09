BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on the new U.S. President Joe Biden to take active steps to stop the fighting in Karabakh and recognize the independence of the region.
“I hope that your administration will take active steps to end the war and settle the issue comprehensively, based on ensuring the security of Karabakh and its right to self-determination,” Pashinyan said in a congratulatory message sent to Biden.
Pashinyan indicated that Armenia considers the role of the United States in settling the conflict in the Karabakh region very important, as it is one of the heads of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security Cooperation in Europe.
He also added that Biden contributed significantly to strengthening the American-Armenian friendship, and said: “The Armenian people praise your principled position in protecting their interests and recognizing the genocide of Armenians.”
