On Wednesday, the Armenian Parliament failed to hold a session to discuss the demands of thousands of protesters about dismissing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan due to the signing of a ceasefire agreement that guaranteed the territorial transfer of most of Karabakh to Azerbaijan.

The truce ended the six-week-long war between the Artsakh Defense Army Army and Azerbaijani Armed Forces, as the latter declared ‘victory’ shortly after the agreement was announced on Tuesday.

In the capital Yerevan, thousands of Armenians demonstrated, demanding that Pashinyan step down, and hundreds of rallies held at Parliament chanting slogans describing him as a traitor and demanding his departure, according to Reuters.

Pashinyan said that he had no choice but to sign the ceasefire agreement to prevent further losses on the ground. He added that he was personally responsible for those setbacks, but refused calls to step down.

Parliament announced that it will hold a special session on Wednesday to discuss the protesters’ demands for his dismissal, but the session was not held due to lack of a quorum in the parliament, which is dominated by Pashinyan’s allies.

Opposition leaders called on protesters gathering outside parliament to leave and promised to inform them of their future plans on Thursday.

Pashinyan said that he signed the agreement under pressure from his country’s army and the leader of Karabakh said that the battles had reached the level of risk that Azerbaijan would fully control the region after it captured the second largest city.

The ceasefire ended the military actions in Karabakh, which is a mountainous region considered by international law as part of the territory of Azerbaijan but inhabited by Armenians. According to the agreement, 2,000 Russian peacekeepers will be deployed in the region.

Despite Azerbaijan’s praise of the agreement, which it considered a victory, some of its citizens are frustrated that their country’s decision to halt the fighting before fully regaining control of Karabakh, while others expressed concern about the arrival of peacekeepers from Russia, which dominated the region in the Soviet era.

Source: Sputnik