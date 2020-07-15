BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) – A representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Artsuron Hovanisyan, stated that the Armenian Air Defense Forces have shot down 13 drones belonging to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on July 12th.

“Generally, starting on July 12, the Armenian Air Defense Forces shot down 13 drones of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, ten of which were combat and three were reconnaissance,” Hovanisyan told reporters.

According to him, this is a high indicator of efficiency of the Armenian Air Defense Forces.

On Tuesday, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced intense Armenian shelling of residential areas in the Tuvuz area on the border between the two countries.

This new escalation came after a period of calm, after a clash in the region that began on July 12, on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in the adjacent areas of Tuvuz and Tavush, which are on the border with Georgia and are located hundreds of kilometers from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Yesterday, the Armenian Ministry Defense announced that two soldiers were killed on the border with Azerbaijan as a result of the bombing by Azerbaijan, which raised the total number of casualties in the Armenian ARmy to four.

