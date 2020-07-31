BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense announced on Friday, that the Armenian military forces on the border with Azerbaijan are on high alert, as part of the sudden inspection of the high military leadership and the conduct of military exercises by neighboring countries that may threaten the country’s public safety.
“According to the 2020 combat training plan, the Central Military Command conducted a surprise examination regarding the combat readiness of the forces,” Shushan Stepanian, a spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.
He told the news agency: “This step included inspections of large formations of first-class military units and part of the Central Military Forces, which were placed at a high level of combat readiness.”
“The military leadership has determined the task of verifying the combat readiness of the units, and their ability to act quickly in the current situation,” the spokesman said.
“The interaction between the subdivisions and the auxiliary forces will also be verified, and during the operation, fire control exercises and military tactical operations will be conducted at the border,” Stepanian added.
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense issued a statement earlier this week that announced that they were conducting joint military exercises with the Turkish side in the period from July 29 to August 10 next.
These military drills with Turkey come at a time of increased tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia, culminating in a fierce battle along the border, which began on July 12th.
