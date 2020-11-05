BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense released a video on Wednesday that showed an aircraft belonging to the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) destroying an Azerbaijani military unit preparing to attack a key city in Karabakh.
According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, “the Artsakh Defense Army discovered it, approached it for some time with drones, and then, with artillery shells, destroyed the enemy unit preparing to attack Shusha, the main part of which, most likely, are Syrian mercenaries.”
The Armenian Ministry of Defense then released a video showing the Artsakh Defense Army’s drone zeroing in on the enemy unit before they bombed the latter’s position south of Shusha.
As shown in the video, the Armenian forces were able to destroy the enemy troops before they could launch a new attack on Shusha.
Over the last week, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been attacking Shusha from its southern flank, in an attempt to break into this imperative city.
However, despite repeated attacks, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been unable to crack the defenses of the Artsakh Defense Army.
