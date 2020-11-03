BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense released a brief statement on Tuesday that said the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) managed to inflict heavy losses in the ranks of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, who tried to attack their positions in southeastern Karabakh.
According to the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, the Artsakh Defense Army “unleashed hell on the terrorists and special forces of Azerbaijan in the southeast direction in the section of the villages of Sheher – Red Bazar – Tagavard.”
The Defense Army of Artsakh unleashed hell on the terrorists and special forces of Azerbaijan in the southeast direction in the section of the villages of Sheher – Red Bazar – Tagavard. pic.twitter.com/GUQNCh24v0
— Shushan Stepanyan (@ShStepanyan) November 3, 2020
In addition to repelling this attack, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported of other engagements with the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on Tuesday.
According to Minister of Defense, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, “Today, at 13:30 #Azerbaijan’i Armed Forces attempted move out the killed soldiers in the direction of Karvachar, using smoke munitions. As a result of the artillery fire of the #Artsakh Defense Forces, Azerbaijani Army unit was thrown back, leaving two bodies.”
He continued: “At 13:40 #Azerbaijan’i Armed Forces made a subversion attempt with a group of 30 servicemen in the direction of Karvachar, using smoke munitions.
#Artsakh Defense Forces suppressed the Az. AF advance and forced them to retreat to the starting positions, causing losses.”
The Armenian Minister of Defense would add: “At 14:30, an accumulation of the #Azerbaijan’i AF manpower was observed at the military positions in the direction of Karvachar.
As a result of the adequate measures taken by the #Artsakh DA unit, Az. side lost 4 servicemen.
DA controls the operative situation in Karvachar.”
