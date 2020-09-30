BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Armenian forces were filmed on Wednesday, advancing towards the Azerbaijani military’s front-lines in the Karabakh region.

Backed by heavy artillery, the Armenian forces launched the counter-attack after stifling the Azerbaijani’s offensive earlier in the day.

In the video that was previously released on Wednesday, the Armenian forces, also known as the Artsakh Defense Army, can be seen pushing towards the Azerbaijani’s positions.

Later in the day, the Artsakh forces said they took control of this area that was targeted by their ground troops and artillery teams.

The Azerbaijani and Armenian forces have been engaged in a fierce battle in the Karabakh region since Sunday, with both sides suffering heavy casualties and losses to their military equipment.