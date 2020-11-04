BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) squared off against a unit from the Azerbaijani Armed Forces last night, as the latter attempted to push into the strategic city of Shusha in southern Karabakh.

According to local activists, the Artsakh Defense Army was able to beat back the Azerbaijani attack after an intense battle south of Shusha.

At the same time, the Armenian Minister of Defense, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, corroborated these reports, pointing out that the Artsakh Defense Army is control of the situation.

“After midnight, Az. side made a subversive attempt in the direction of #Shoushi, but facing the organized resistance of the army units & volunteers was repulsed.

Neutralization of the Az. subversive group is underway.

#Artsakh DA units control the operative-tactical situation.”

In addition to their attempts to capture Shusha, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces also heavily targeted the aforementioned city and the capital of Karabakh, Stepanakert, with artillery and missiles, which resulted in a number of explosions in this disputed region.

Video footage captured from Stepanakert last night showed the moment the Azerbaijani forces targeted the capital city.