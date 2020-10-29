BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday morning that the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) shot down an enemy drone over the Karabakh region.

According to the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan:

“A while ago Defense Army’s air defense forces destroyed enemy’s another Bayraktar combat UAV.”

The Bayraktar combat UAV, also known as an unmanned aerial vehicle, is a Turkish-made drone that is currently in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

In the past few weeks, the Armenian Ministry of Defense has shared photos of these unmanned aerial vehicles after they were shot down by the air defenses of the Artsakh Defense Army.

On Wednesday, the Armenian Ministry of Defense released footage of the Artsakh Defense Army’s air defenses shooting down an Azerbaijani drone after it entered their territory.

Since the resumption of clashes in Karabakh on September 27th, the Armenian Ministry of Defense has reported the destruction of 220 Azerbaijani drones and 24 military aircraft.