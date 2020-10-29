BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday morning that the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) shot down an enemy drone over the Karabakh region.
According to the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan:
“A while ago Defense Army’s air defense forces destroyed enemy’s another Bayraktar combat UAV.”
The Bayraktar combat UAV, also known as an unmanned aerial vehicle, is a Turkish-made drone that is currently in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
In the past few weeks, the Armenian Ministry of Defense has shared photos of these unmanned aerial vehicles after they were shot down by the air defenses of the Artsakh Defense Army.
On Wednesday, the Armenian Ministry of Defense released footage of the Artsakh Defense Army’s air defenses shooting down an Azerbaijani drone after it entered their territory.
Since the resumption of clashes in Karabakh on September 27th, the Armenian Ministry of Defense has reported the destruction of 220 Azerbaijani drones and 24 military aircraft.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.