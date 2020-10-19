BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 A.M.) – The Artsakh Defense Army’s (ADA) air defense units were busy on Monday, as their forces confronted several enemy drones that were seen flying over their positions in the Karabakh region.
According to reports from the front, the Armenian-led forces reportedly shot down one Turkish-made drone after it was seen flying over their positions in Karabakh.
Based on the images released of the drone, the Turkish-made drone is a Bayraktar TB2, which has been acquired by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
Artsakh’s army shot down 5 Azerbaijani drones today including a Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drone and Israeli Harop suicide drone. pic.twitter.com/V7CkJOd1Ej
— Serge (@Zinvor) October 19, 2020
In addition to the Turkish-made drone, the Armenian forces also shot down four other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), including an Israeli-made kamikaze drone.
Since the resumption of the Karabakh conflict in late September, the Armenian air defense units have been on high alert, as Azerbaijan has relied on drones to launch heavy attacks on the Artsakh Defense Army’s armored vehicles and military posts.
