BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.)- The Armenian forces shot down an Israeli-made drone in April that belonged to the Azerbaijani Army in the disputed Karabakh-Nagorno region.

However, while the incident reportedly took place in April, the video footage of the Armenian forces shooting down this Israeli-made drone was recently released via social media.

According to the Russian publication, Avia.Pro, “on the presented video frames you can see how a rocket hits an unmanned aerial vehicle in just a few moments, which indicates that the drone was flying at a short distance and was at low altitude.”

Per the video, the Armenian forces used their OSA-AK air defense system to shoot down an Israeli-made Orbiter-3, which is currently in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Armenian OSA-AK shooting down an Azerbaijani Israeli-made Orbiter-3 on April 21. Video just released. pic.twitter.com/oUXKgP1mcY — Armcomm (@armcomm3) June 1, 2020

