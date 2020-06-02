BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.)- The Armenian forces shot down an Israeli-made drone in April that belonged to the Azerbaijani Army in the disputed Karabakh-Nagorno region.
However, while the incident reportedly took place in April, the video footage of the Armenian forces shooting down this Israeli-made drone was recently released via social media.
According to the Russian publication, Avia.Pro, “on the presented video frames you can see how a rocket hits an unmanned aerial vehicle in just a few moments, which indicates that the drone was flying at a short distance and was at low altitude.”
Per the video, the Armenian forces used their OSA-AK air defense system to shoot down an Israeli-made Orbiter-3, which is currently in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
Armenian OSA-AK shooting down an Azerbaijani Israeli-made Orbiter-3 on April 21. Video just released. pic.twitter.com/oUXKgP1mcY
— Armcomm (@armcomm3) June 1, 2020
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.