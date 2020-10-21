BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday morning that the Artsakh Defense Army’s air defense forces shot down an enemy warplane in the southern region of Karabakh.

“The #AirDefence units of the #Artsakh Defence Army shot down an adversary airplane at around 8:30 in the Southern Section,” the official Twitter account of the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

They would add that “the situation is relatively stable but tense.”

The Armenian Ministry of Defense did not provide any details about the Azerbaijani aircraft that was shot down, nor was any footage released from the incident.

The downing of this Azerbaijani warplane comes just hours after the Artsakh Defense Army’s air defense units shot down a Turkish-made drone over the Karabakh region.

“The remote control camera model of the #Turkish Bayraktar TB2 combat UAV, hit by the air defense of the #ArtsakhDefenseArmy, is CMX-15D, manufactured in June 2020 by the Canadian company WESCAM & installed on #Bayraktar TB2 in Sept. 2020,” the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan said, adding that “the total operational time is 31 hours.”