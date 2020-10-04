BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense announced last night that the Artsakh Defense Army shot down an Azerbaijani helicopter in the Karabakh region.

The spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Defense stated on Facebook:

“Our youth are fighting as heroes and deciding the fate of our homeland. The Armenian military fought non-stop battles against the Azerbaijani armed forces for 6-7 hours. ”

In turn, the spokeswoman for the ministry, Shushan Stepanyan, said that the forces of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic had shot down an enemy helicopter in the southern direction of the front.

On the morning of September 27, armed clashes erupted on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the Nagorno Karabakh region and adjacent areas, in the most dangerous escalation between the two parties in more than 20 years.

Azerbaijan said that the Armenian armed forces fired on residential areas on the contact line in the Karabakh Republic; however, this was denied by the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

For its part, Armenia and the Karabakh administration accused the Azerbaijani side of launching “air and missile strikes” on the region, and the Armenian authorities announced general mobilization in the country after imposing martial law.