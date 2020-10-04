BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense announced last night that the Artsakh Defense Army shot down an Azerbaijani helicopter in the Karabakh region.
The spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Defense stated on Facebook:
“Our youth are fighting as heroes and deciding the fate of our homeland. The Armenian military fought non-stop battles against the Azerbaijani armed forces for 6-7 hours. ”
In turn, the spokeswoman for the ministry, Shushan Stepanyan, said that the forces of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic had shot down an enemy helicopter in the southern direction of the front.
On the morning of September 27, armed clashes erupted on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the Nagorno Karabakh region and adjacent areas, in the most dangerous escalation between the two parties in more than 20 years.
Azerbaijan said that the Armenian armed forces fired on residential areas on the contact line in the Karabakh Republic; however, this was denied by the Armenian Ministry of Defense.
For its part, Armenia and the Karabakh administration accused the Azerbaijani side of launching “air and missile strikes” on the region, and the Armenian authorities announced general mobilization in the country after imposing martial law.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.