BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The clashes in the Karabakh region continued on Sunday after the Azerbaijani Armed Forces attempted to advance their positions in their battle against the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA).
During the clashes on Sunday, the Armenian-led Artsakh Defense Army managed to shoot down another enemy unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that was spotted within their airspace in the Karabakh region.
Per the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Artsakh Defense Army shot down the drone and later recovered it; they released photos of the UAV as proof on Sunday.
Another enemy UAV shot down today pic.twitter.com/zDOjydzFOp
— Shushan Stepanyan (@ShStepanyan) October 25, 2020
The Artsakh Defense Army has shot down several drones over the last month, along with a number of enemy aircraft that penetrated into their airspace in Karabakh.
