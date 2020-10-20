BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 A.M.) – The Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) has shot down another Turkish-made drone that penetrated into the Karabakh region.
According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the air defense units of the Artsakh Defense Army shot down a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2, which was the same drone that was shot down the day prior.
In a photo released by the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the main body of the Turkish-made drone can be seen after it crashed in the Karabakh region.
Prior to shooting down this drone, the Armenian Ministry of Defense released information about the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that they downed the day prior.
“The remote control camera model of the #Turkish Bayraktar TB2 combat UAV, hit by the air defense of the #ArtsakhDefenseArmy, is CMX-15D, manufactured in June 2020 by the Canadian company WESCAM & installed on #Bayraktar TB2 in Sept. 2020. The total operational time is 31 hours,” the Press Secretary for the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, said on Tuesday.
In addition to these Turkish drones, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have used their Israeli-made kamikaze UAVs to target the Armenian troops across the Karabakh region.
